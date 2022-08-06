IR table accumulates a lag of 31.3% in the Bolsonaro government and correction is now a promise for 2023 | Income tax

With the rise of inflation, the table of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) reached 31.3% only in the government of Jair Bolsonaro, according to calculations carried out by the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Unafisco) at the request of the g1 . The study takes into account the inflation measured by the IPCA from January 2019 to June this year.

The last correction of the table was carried out in 2015 and the increase in the gap has increased taxation of the poorest and forced a greater number of Brazilians to pay income tax each year.

The Unafisco survey also shows that, from 1996 to June 2022, the accumulated lag of the personal income tax table is 147.4%. At the beginning of the year, it was at 134.5%.

The table update was a promise of Bolsonaro’s 2018 campaign, but it has not been fulfilled. The then candidate also defended exemption for those who earn up to 5 minimum wages. The change in the IR has now become a promise for 2023. This week, the president said that the correction for next year has already been agreed with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, but no details were anticipated.

Correcting the table only for the lag accumulated since 2019, the exemption range would change from the current BRL 1,903.98 to BRL 2,500.44. If the entire accumulated gap were corrected, the exemption would be applied to those earning up to R$ 4,710.49 per month. (See below a simulation of the auditors that shows what the table would look like with the full and partial corrections).

wanted by g1the Ministry of Economy informed that it will not comment on the lag and update of the Income Tax table.

Increase in the tax burden and ‘improper collection’

In practice, not correcting the table represents an increase in the tax burden for the population. This is because the lag means that many taxpayers are no longer exempt or start paying a higher rate compared to the previous year, since salary readjustments (even if below inflation) can cause the person to enter another income bracket. of the table.

“It is a brutal increase in the tax burden for the middle class and the poor and a failure to fulfill the campaign promise of not having a tax increase”, says the president of Unafisco Nacional, Mauro Silva.

“In order for there to never have been an increase in income tax during the Bolsonaro administration, from the first month of government, the table should have been readjusted by the inflation of the previous year (2018) and so on in the following years. This can be done by means of a measure. provisional”, say the auditors in the study.

The number of declarations received this year by the Internal Revenue Service rose to 36.3 million, a new all-time high, surpassing last year’s total by 2.154 million, which represents an annual increase of 6.3%.

Number of exempt would increase by more than 5 million with correction

The number of taxpayers exempt from Income Tax would at least triple if the calculation base table were fully corrected for the inflation accumulated in recent yearsaccording to the auditors’ estimates.

According to Unafisco, the number of exempt would rise from 7.6 million to 13.1 million (5.5 million more) with a correction of the lag accumulated in the Bolsonaro administration, which could reach 23.8 million (16.2 million to more) with a full table adjustment of 147.4%.

Income tax table lag — Photo: g1 economy

Fiscal impact of the loss of revenue

Despite the impact of a table correction on public accounts, the auditors’ assessment is that it is a matter of tax justice, since it would be an undue collection.

“Each 1% of inflation not recovered in the table is equivalent to R$ 2 billion more in undue collection”, says Silva.

The Unafisco survey shows that a partial correction of 31.3% of the IR table would make the federal collection with the tax drop to R$ 250 billion, which would represent a fiscal impact of around R$ 63 billion for the federal government.

In June of last year, the government sent a proposal for a partial correction of the table to Congress as part of the tax reform. The proposal was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but remains paralyzed in the Senate. Little progress has been made in the discussions on the review and simplification of the Brazilian tax system.