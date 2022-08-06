Is it possible not to pay debts that are more than 5 years old?

According to the Consumer Defense Code and the Civil Code, debts and the negative name of a debtor must expire after 5 years. That is, after this period the debts cannot be collected in court. However, it is common for people to ask themselves if, in this context, the debt no longer needs to be paid.

Therefore, today we brought important information for you to understand after how long a debt expires or expires, no longer needing to be paid. Be sure to read!

Valuable tips for debt holders

The number of people in debt has increased around the world in recent times, especially with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are several causes that cause people to have debts and it is often difficult to pay them. In view of this, understanding the time of debt and the definitions of the CDC and CCB are also important to organize and define payments within the period.

Understand the difference between prescribed debt and expired debt

According to Serasa, these two concepts are very important and often confuse people. The term prescribed is used in the legal environment and, therefore, refers to a debt that, after completing 5 years, can no longer be collected in court. The concept of expiring debt is related to the fact that upon completing 5 years, a debt does not generate a negative name. That is, the debtor has a clean name, but interest and debt can still be charged.

However, it is important to note that despite the clean name, the debtor remains in default with the creditor company, if he has not paid the debt. Therefore, even though a debt has expired or has expired, it can still be collected.

What type of debt can expire or prescribe?

Any type of debt can expire or expire after 5 years. Some examples are: credit card debts or debts incurred in financial institutions. On the other hand, what may be different is the statute of limitations, depending on the type of debt in question.

Don’t let a debt drag

If you have a negative name, don’t let your debt drag on for 5 years. The best thing to do is look for a way to pay off your debt. With this, it is possible to avoid credit restrictions, informal collections and processes. Therefore, it is essential to keep your name clean.