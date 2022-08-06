Is it possible to use the new colored coins to pay for purchases?

The new colored coins are two exclusive pieces, produced by Casa da Moeda, which have attracted collectors from all over the country.

On July 26, the Central Bank (BC) launched a collection of new colored coins, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence. In short, these are two exclusive pieces that were produced by Casa da Moeda and attracted collectors from all over the country. The values ​​stamped on the items are R$2 and R$5. But after all, is it possible to use them to pay for purchases? Find out below.

Independence BRL 2 coin

Between the new colored coins, there is the R$ 2 coin, made of cuprible, a metallic alloy made of copper and nickel. It is 30 mm in diameter and has the illustration of the frame “Independence or death”. In addition, on one of its sides, the piece has a colored band in green and yellow, next to the first stanza of the Independence anthem.

According to the Central Bank, the initial print run of the piece was 10,000 units. However, as this wave is over, the BC may issue another 30,000. The sale price was R$34.

Coin R$ 2 Commemorating 200 years of Independence (Photo: Reproduction/Central Bank)

Independence BRL 5 coin

It is also part of new colored coins, that of R$ 5, with a diameter of 40 mm. It is silver, and has the impression of images from the painting “Session of the Council of State”, by Georgina de Albuquerque, with lithograph by Sebastien Sisson “D.Pedro I: Emperor”.

The initial print run of the piece was 5,000 units. However, the BC may issue another 15,000. Its sale price on the Clube da Medalha website was R$ 420.

Coin R$ 5 Commemorating 200 years of Independence (Photo: Reproduction/Central Bank)

After all, can you use the new colored coins to pay bills?

As these are collectible items, with a market value above what is stamped on the pieces, it is not possible to use the new colored coins in purchases. Over the years, they should be worth even more.

Image: Disclosure / Central Bank