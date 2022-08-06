Is it time to worry about monkeypox? experts answer







According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has exceeded 1,700 cases of the disease Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The world is still experiencing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and another disease is starting to gain prominence in the world news, and increasingly closer to Brazil: monkeypox. Outbreaks of the disease have been recorded in several countries and led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare an international public health emergency because of the disease. The United States did the same last Thursday, the 4th.

According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has already recorded more than 1,700 cases of monkeypox, with a growth of more than 60% in the last week alone. The state of São Paulo leads with almost 1,300 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 190 cases, and Minas Gerais, with 75. With these numbers, insecurity and fear of facing another pandemic grow.

For infectious disease specialist Evaldo Stanislau de Araújo, from Hospital das Clínicas, University of São Paulo (USP), the situation demands a state of alert. Smallpox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family (poxvirus) and genus (orthopoxvirus) as human smallpox.

“We can say that it is an epidemic because of the simultaneous increase in the number of cases in almost a hundred countries, on all continents. We can already say that it is a pandemic, but it is not serious like Covid-19”, explains the doctor, who is also on the board of the Paulista Society of Infectious Diseases.

Pediatric infectologist André Ricardo Araújo, from the Faculty of Medicine of the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), warns that it is necessary to look carefully at the growing number of cases.

“It is not yet a pandemic, but a joint effort is needed to identify and prevent cases in a more effective way”, he says. “The number should grow in Brazil in the coming weeks”, she estimates.

Given the scenario, Stanislau believes that Brazil should already adopt a series of measures to prepare for the disease. Among them, educating doctors, so that they understand what we are facing; increase the number of diagnoses and notifications and isolate infected patients.

Two moments of monkeypox

Infectologist André Ricardo Araújo divides monkeypox into two periods. In the initial period, which comprises the period between the first and fifth day of symptoms, fever, headache, swollen neck or armpit, muscle or back pain and lack of energy are common.

According to Araújo, three days after the fever, the person starts to have skin rashes.

“They begin to appear as papules, firm and slightly elevated lesions. Then come vesicles, which are fluid-filled lesions, evolve into a pustule, a lesion that has a yellowish fluid, and finally a crust”, details the infectologist.

Stanislau adds that it has been rare to find a patient with multiple lesions. Typically, five to ten lesions are found per person, and they end up appearing most often on the genitals, face, and limbs.

How is monkeypox transmitted

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is possible to catch smallpox from monkeys in three ways: through close contact with skin lesions, through respiratory secretions or through sharing objects used by a person who is infected.

The infectologist Evaldo Stanislau explains that the predominance of transmission of the disease is in the population of men who have sex with men, however, this disease is not exclusive to this part of the population.

“Anyone can catch it, since transmission is through contact with the lesions”, highlights the doctor.

Unlike Covid-19, which is transmitted through the air, the current understanding regarding monkeypox is that monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person. This transmission can be done by characteristic lesions on the skin or by droplets expelled by the respiratory system, as in sneezing.

The infected person is no longer a focus of transmission when the skin lesions dry up, explains Stanislau.

How to treat monkey pox

Monkeypox is considered a self-limiting disease, meaning it usually resolves on its own. Symptoms usually last for 2 to 4 weeks.

There are no specific treatments for monkeypox virus infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Likewise, there is also no specific vaccine for the disease.

On the other hand, three smallpox vaccines can be used against the disease caused by monkeypox. Initial data indicate that the immunizer produced by Bavarian Nordic has an effectiveness of 85% against monkeypox.

How to protect yourself from monkey pox, then?

Even though monkeypox isn’t classified as a sexually transmitted infection (STI), experts warn people who don’t have a steady sexual partner. The recommendation is to reduce the number of partners in sexual relations, to avoid transmission.

Condom use also reduces exposure, especially in the genital region.

“But this is not enough as there are other areas not covered by the condom and which can infect”, explains the doctor Evaldo Stanislau.

Another important measure is to avoid sharing personal items, such as sheets, underwear, bath towels, cutlery and any type of clothing or utensils that may have come into contact with the injuries.

*With editing by Estela Marques.