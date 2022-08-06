Is Nintendo working with the Nintendo Switch Pro?

Fans are still hoping to see a Nintendo Switch Pro appear before the end of the year, but unfortunately the Japanese company has revealed something through its latest financial report, indicating that its No. shortage of components. At the very least, we will therefore have to wait until the end of 2023 for a new console version.

When Nintendo introduced the OLED model of the Switch, many gave up hope that a Pro model of the console would be real, capable of running games in 1080p or even 4K.

However, shortly afterward, the rumors started again. Alleged information obtained from Nvidia reveals that the manufacturer is working on an Ampere SoC for a more powerful model of the Switch. Then there were rumors that the console should be available before the end of the year.

Finally, one theory seemed to make sense. If the release of the first Switch was accompanied by the release of Zelda Breath of the Wild, the Switch Pro would arrive on the same date as the sequel.

But none of that is going to happen and Nintendo is actually very clear on this point in its latest financial report. Its current objective is to solve the shortage of components that affect the production of the current console.

At least, until the end of your current fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. After that date, who knows what the future holds.

Source: Gizchina