Isaquias Queiroz dominates the race and is in the canoeing World Cup final | canoeing

Isaquias Queiroz got into action this Friday, in Darthmont, Canada, for the semifinal of the C1 1,000m category, of the Canoeing World Cup. And the Bahian did not disappoint: he crossed the finish line in first place (4:09:37) and stamped his spot in this Sunday’s final, at 11:24 (Brasília time). Martin Fuksa, in second place, and Jose Cordova, in third, also advanced to the decision.