Jesuit Barbosa has an open relationship with a photographer boyfriend and lives ‘colorful love’ with a gaucho she met on an app

Jesuíta Barbosa, the Jove of “Pantanal”, has already said in interviews that he has a free sexuality, without labels. The actor has been in a colorful love with the gaucho Cícero Ibeiro since the end of April, after meeting him on a dating app aimed at the gay public. They have been together ever since. It was with him that Jesuíta was caught kissing in Praia do Leblon, last Friday.

Designer Cícero Ibeiro lives a romance with Jesuíta Barbosa Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

With photographer Fábio Audi, Jesuíta Barbosa has an open relationship. In the third week of July, the two were seen in a romantic mood at the Balcão bar, in São Paulo, and the actor introduced him, at the time, as her boyfriend, showing that they had gotten back together. The two had been together for over seven years when they broke up last year.

It is at Audi’s house, in fact, that he stays when he is in São Paulo and has time off from recording the nine o’clock soap opera. “They have a strong connection, from a long time, but they are free. Jesuit can be with other people, as well as he”, says a source.

Jesuit Barbosa with actor Fabio Audi during a trip Photo: Reproduction Instagram

The photographer Fábio Audi Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Caught with the interpreter of Jove, Cícero is an art director, producer, photographer, surfer and still sewing. Born in Porto Alegre, he moved to Rio in 2020 to take a master’s degree, and he lives in Cidade Maravilhosa to this day.

After breaking up with Fábio Audi, last year, Jesuíta Barbosa came to live a romance with Alanis Guillen, aka Juma, behind the scenes of the soap opera “Pantanal”, never publicly assumed by them.

