Jô Soares’ body will be cremated in Mauá by ex-wife Flávia

posted on 05/08/2022 21:27 / updated 05/08/2022 21:29



Jô Soares died in the early hours of this Friday (5/8) at the age of 84 – (credit: ZE PAULO CARDEAL / GLOBO TV (BRAZILIAN TV CHANNEL) / AFP)

The body of actor, comedian and journalist Jô Soares, who died early this Friday (5/8), will be cremated by his ex-wife Flavia Pedra Soares. The cremation will take place in Mauá, metropolitan city of São Paulo, and only Flavia will be present.

Friends and family of Jô were able to say goodbye this Friday afternoon (5/8), in a restricted wake for acquaintances. Among those present at the farewell were the doctor Drauzio Varella, the philosopher Mário Sérgio Cortella, the journalist Tiago Leifert, the actress Regina Braga, the historian Leandro Karnal, the journalist Natuza Nery, the singer Zélia Duncan, the actor Ivo Hollanda and the anthropologist Lilia Moritz Schwarcz.

Also present was businessman and book editor Luiz Schwarcz, who met Jô in the mid-1990s and recalled the comedian’s emotion when writing his first book. “Jô lived his career as a novelist intensely. When he received the flowers for the launch of O Xangô de Baker Street, he told me that he had already done theater, cinema, music, art exhibitions, but he had never felt such an emotion as when launching a book”, he shared to O Globo.

The comedian, who had been hospitalized since July 28 at Hospital Sírio Libanês to treat pneumonia, died at the age of 84. The death was confirmed by Jô’s ex-wife, Flavia Pedra, in a post on social media.









Jô became known for always carrying humor in his artistic activities. José Eugênio Soares, known as Jô Soares, was born in Rio de Janeiro, on January 16th. At the age of 12, the boy went to study in Switzerland, where he stayed for five years and began to be interested in theatre, cinema and literature. When the family needed to return to the country, Jô knew it was the artistic career he would like to pursue.





At the beginning of his career, he made the musical films king of movement (1954), Upside down (1956) and foot on the board (1957). In 1958, he made his TV debut in the show gala night, shown by TV Rio. Jô also worked on TV Tupi and TV Record. One of the highlights at the time was The Rag Familyaired between 1967 and 1971, in which he wrote the script and had a character.













On TV Globo, he debuted in 1970 with the program Make humor, not make war. After 17 years at the station, he migrated to SBT, where he commanded the talk show Jô Soares half past eleven, for 11 years. After this period, he returned to TV Globo, where he commanded the Jo talk showshown between 2000 and 2016.

Jô has also written for newspapers and magazines and is the author of five books: The astronaut without regimen (1983), The Baker Street Shango (1995), The man who killed Getúlio Vargas (1998), Murders at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (2005) and the choked (2011).

The artist was married three times: to Teresa Austregésilo, with whom he had his only child, Rafael, who died at the age of 50; Silvia Bandeira and with Flavia Pedra.