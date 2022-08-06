Juliette claims not to surrender to luxury habits: “A lot of poor spirit”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/kWG4sbktx_U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/kWG4sbktx_U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

After becoming the winner of Big Brother Brazil 21, Juliette Freire he had access to habits and even situations that he can only get if he has the highest purchasing power. Despite this, the singer did not surrender some very popular products to the rich.

During an interaction with fans on Twitter’s Space, Juliette stated that he does not like the flavor of flavored water, for example. “I don’t like these rich people’s waters. I don’t like water that tastes sweet. Water doesn’t have to taste. Those rich waters that taste sweet. I like chlorinated water… a lot of poor spirits“, he commented.

Interaction with fans turned out to be one of the most popular topics on Twitter last Thursday (3). “The height of Juliette saying she likes chlorinated water,” wrote a follower. “Rich water is flavored water?”, asked another. “Juliette talking in Space that she was going to buy water at the gas station because it’s cheaper, because the hotel is too expensive,” recalled another.

Juliette changes habits after Big Brother Brasil 22

Despite not having approved of some flavors of luxury gastronomy, Juliette said she doesn’t care as much as she used to be about the way people see her on the street. In conversation with her followers, the singer makes a comparison of her vanity before and after fame.

“Before I was famous, I didn’t go out without eyelashes. [postiços], makeup, jump. Today I don’t care, no. You can see me without makeup and sneakers around… I lost all pride, I don’t care about anything. I want comfort,” he stated.

