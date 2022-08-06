Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months, according to website

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson came to an end after 9 months, according to the website ‘E!’. According to the information, even though the couple has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance and their schedules made it much more difficult to maintain their relationship.

+ Kim Kardashian undergoes cosmetic procedure to “tighten” stomach

Also according to the site’s information, the split happened sometime this week. It is worth remembering that Pete has spent part of the summer in Australia, shooting the movie Wizards!. The digital influencer lives with her four children in Los Angeles.

Pete Davidson got an alleged tattoo to honor Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson reportedly got a tattoo to honor Kim Kardashian. When sharing a photo with the comedian in July, one detail stood out. He had gotten a tattoo immortalizing their first kiss during the “Saturday Night Live” program.

The comedian wrote “Jasmine and Aladin” when referring to their participation in the show. It was on Saturday that they had their first kiss on stage and the couple’s story began. Check out the scene photo:

