La Liga does not allow Barcelona to sign Lewa, Raphinha and other reinforcements

photo: disclosure Lewandowski was one of Barcelona’s signings

Signings of the top European teams for next season Barcelona were aggressive in the transfer market and, even going through a delicate financial moment, brought significant reinforcements to the team. However, according to the newspaper Sport, the club did not obtain permission to register the contracted in this window: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Kessi, Kound and Christensen.

According to the newspaper, the Catalan team has not yet fulfilled all the financial requirements imposed by La Liga to register the new players. Bara would have already been informed by the entity about the denial.

For the Catalans to be able to register them, it will be necessary to reduce the club’s salary bill, which still exceeds the ceiling required by La Liga, and present a new source of revenue.

Last Monday, in the midst of a presentation by defender Kound, president Joan Laporta announced the sale of 25% of Bara Studios, for 100 million euros. This would be one of the “leverages” to raise funds and make the registrations, but La Liga says that the amount is not yet accounted for in the club’s revenues. The team’s board is still in negotiations with the league.

Two players quoted to be traded, so that the team reaches the required economic situation, are the Dutch Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay. The first had its name linked to Manchester United and Chelsea. The second was involved in rumors with Juventus. It is worth remembering that, in addition to the reinforcements, Barcelona would be prevented from registering the new contracts of Sergi Roberto and Dembl.

Bara has until August 31 to regularize the situation and register the athletes, but the cul board is working to ensure that coach Xavi has the entire group at his disposal next Saturday, when the team debuts in the Spanish Championship, in a duel against Rayo Vallecano.