Larissa Manoela posts photos with her mother and likeness draws the attention of followers: “Iguais”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Larissa Manoela posts photos with her mother and likeness draws the attention of followers: “Iguais” 0 Views

Entertainment

The two enjoy a trip to Italy

Julia Beraldi

Per Julia Beraldi

Photo: Instagram/Larissa Manoela
Photo: Instagram/Larissa Manoela
Julia Beraldi

Actress Larissa Manoela posted photos of her with her mother this Saturday (6th) and stirred social media. Quickly, several netizens commented on the similarity of the two. The young woman posted a photo to congratulate her mother on her birthday. The two are enjoying a trip to Italy.

Among the published comments, fans said that they are identical: “They look like sisters”, wrote a follower. “Who are you in the picture? They’re the same,” said another. “I saw two Larissas in the picture. Happy birthday to your mommy,” said a third. “They look like twins,” wrote a fourth follower.

In the caption of the publication, the actress paid tribute to her mother. “She is a mother, wife, wife and businesswoman. She is a mother, lioness, strong and fearless. She is a mother, she likes everything organized and to get attention when necessary. She is a mother, loving, brave and wonderful. She is my mother ! My greatest example”, he said.

Larissa also talked about how this new cycle will be and declared to her mother: “New cycle, new return to the sun, new year! Health, peace and prosperity. Love for every day. I wish you the world of amazing things. deserves the best! I love you. Today and always! Happy birthday mom!”, he declared.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Eliezer, from BBB 22, undergoes an aesthetic procedure in Fortaleza; know which – Zoeira

Eliezer, from BBB 22came to Fortaleza to perform, this Friday (5), surgeries of hair and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved