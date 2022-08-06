Larissa Manoela posts photos with her mother and likeness draws the attention of followers: “Iguais”

Actress Larissa Manoela posted photos of her with her mother this Saturday (6th) and stirred social media. Quickly, several netizens commented on the similarity of the two. The young woman posted a photo to congratulate her mother on her birthday. The two are enjoying a trip to Italy.

Among the published comments, fans said that they are identical: “They look like sisters”, wrote a follower. “Who are you in the picture? They’re the same,” said another. “I saw two Larissas in the picture. Happy birthday to your mommy,” said a third. “They look like twins,” wrote a fourth follower.

In the caption of the publication, the actress paid tribute to her mother. “She is a mother, wife, wife and businesswoman. She is a mother, lioness, strong and fearless. She is a mother, she likes everything organized and to get attention when necessary. She is a mother, loving, brave and wonderful. She is my mother ! My greatest example”, he said.

Larissa also talked about how this new cycle will be and declared to her mother: “New cycle, new return to the sun, new year! Health, peace and prosperity. Love for every day. I wish you the world of amazing things. deserves the best! I love you. Today and always! Happy birthday mom!”, he declared.