Lewandowski? Bayern defeats Eintracht Frankfurt with an overwhelming 1st half and has a gala debut in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich scored 6-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga debut

Gala premiere! Seeking to keep the national hegemony which has lasted 10 years, the Bayern Munchen thrashed the Eintracht Frankfurt per 6 to 1 this Friday (5), at Deutsche Bank Park, in the opening match of Bundesliga.

The Bavarian club did not feel the star’s absence Lewandowskinot now barcelonaand decided the game in the early stage.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Julian Nagelsmann’s team was superior during the 90 minutes. In the first half, he imposed the game at high speed, didn’t let Eintracht breathe and went to halftime winning 5-0. Kimmich opened the score. Later, Pavard increased to 10. mane, musiala and Gnabry also rocked the nets.

In the second half, the Bavarian team had a more discreet performance. At 19, the home team took advantage of the Neuer’s fault to discount with Kolo Muani. However, the decacampeão club did not let the opponents even sketch any kind of reaction and resumed the dominance of the match. Until at 38, musiala, once again, made the sixth for Bayern.

With the result, the Bavarians add the first 3 points in the leadership of the German Championship. Eintracht appears in the lantern.

Now, Bayern face the Wolfsburg on Sunday (14), at 12:30 pm (Brasília time).

Before that, Eintracht, winner of the Europa League face the Real Madridwinner of Champions Leaguenext Wednesday (10), at 16:00 (Brasília time), by Uefa Super Cup.