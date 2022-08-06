Lightning strikes near White House, US, leaves 4 in critical condition

Abhishek Pratap

Two men and two women received help and were taken to an area hospital after what a government spokesman called an ‘apparent impact’.

EFE / Kevin Dietsch / PoolEFE/Kevin Dietsch
Dawn at the White House in Washington, USA

Four people were injured and are in critical condition after being hit by a lightning which fell last Thursday, 4th, near the White Houseresidence of the president of the United States in Washington. In a press conference, the spokesman of the fire department of the American capital, Vito Maggiolo, said that two women and two adult men received medical attention and were taken to a hospital in critical condition after receiving the “apparent impact”. The lightning struck Lafayette Square, located north of the White House, during a large storm of rain and wind that was falling in Washington at that time. The four people were found in a wooded area near the famous statue of former US President Andrew Jackson and, before the arrival of emergency services, they received care from the Park Police and the Secret Service, in charge of protecting the presidential residence.

*With information from EFE

