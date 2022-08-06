Long Covid has three types with different symptoms, says study







Researchers at King’s College London, UK, concluded that long-term Covid does not manifest itself in the same way in all patients. Therefore, treatment must be individualized.

Long-term Covid is the persistence of symptoms for at least three months after infection with Covid-19. The researchers analyzed nearly 1,500 patients and divided the long-term Covid into three categories: neurological symptoms; respiratory symptoms and other complaints. The new study was published this week on the MedRxiv preprints platform. See the categories:

neurological symptoms

Made up of the largest number of people. Patients experience fatigue, mental fog, headaches, difficulty concentrating and memory loss. It was most common among patients who became infected during waves of the Alpha and Delta variants.

respiratory symptoms

Patients experience severe shortness of breath, continual coughing, and chest pain that can signal lung damage. It was prevalent during the first wave of Covid-19, with the first strain of the virus and when the population was not vaccinated.

too many symptoms

Persistent symptoms of heart palpitations, muscle aches, and changes in skin and hair.

“These data clearly show that post-Covid syndrome is not just one condition, but appears to have multiple subtypes. Our findings coincided with the experience of people living with Covid for a long time. Understanding the causes of these subtypes can help find treatment strategies. In addition, these data emphasize the need for medical services for Covid-19 to incorporate a personalized and sensitive approach to each individual’s questions,” said Claire Steves, professor in the institution’s Department of Genetics and Epidemiology and one of the study’s authors, in a statement. , according to O Globo.

According to the researchers, vaccination against Covid-19, in addition to protecting against severe forms of the disease, also reduces the risk of long-term Covid.







