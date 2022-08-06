Lula and Bolsonaro confirm their presence in Jornal Nacional; check dates – Policy

Lula and Bolsonaro are confirmed (photo: APF/REPRODUO; Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-election candidate, and former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for the Planalto, decided to attend the stadiums of the TV Globo and will participate in the series of interviews with presidential candidates in Jornal Nacional.

Globo confirmed the information in the early hours of this Friday (5/8), minutes after the deadline for campaigns to respond to the invitation expired. She informed that, in addition to Lula, Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) will also be present.

Bolsonaro had previously requested that the interview be done at the Alvorada Palace, due to the presidential agenda. Despite this, Globo reiterated the rules, which were accepted by the president.

The order of the interviews was as follows:

8/22 (mon) – Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

8/24 (Wed) – Ciro Gomes (PDT)

8/25 (Thu) – Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT)

8/26 (Fri) – Simone Tebet (MDB)

Lula and former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) were interviewed at the Alvorada Palace when they were running for re-election. Despite this, Globo reported that the rules were alerted for the 2022 campaign.

In addition, he informed that “it will not matter” if his main competitor in the election, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), is present or not in the hearings.

There were doubts whether the president would participate in debates. With the confirmation, former president Lula must also attend the interviews.