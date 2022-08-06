Man fined R$10,000 for taking McDonald’s snacks from one country to another

– Reading time: 1 minute –

An American traveling to Australia was fined nearly R$10,000 for taking a McDonald’s snack to the land of kangaroos. The country’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, which imposed the AUD 2,664 fine, declared that this was an undeclared food accident, which infringes a number of laws in the country.

See below why the fined man could not transport the sandwich from one country to another.

The American was trying to transport a pair of McDonald’s sausage and egg McMuffins and a ham croissant. However, he was thwarted by Zinta, a detective dog who found the snacks in the passenger’s backpack. The problem is that Australia has some pretty strict laws about what can and cannot be taken into its territory.

In addition, it issued an alert and established Biosafety Response Zones at international airports to monitor possible outbreaks of FMD. In such cases, the Australian government mandates that any traveler must declare risky items such as certain foods, animal products and plant material.

What the Australian government said about the man who was fined

According to Murray Watt, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, this is the most expensive meal that this passenger will have. Furthermore, he has made it clear that he has no sympathy for individuals who have chosen to disobey the country’s biosecurity measures. According to experts, these measures were crucial to keep the state free from foot-and-mouth disease, so they are strictly followed.

In fact, Australia is not the only country with different or very strict rules when it comes to banning certain products. In the United States, for example, passengers who do not declare all their food products can face fines of up to BRL 50,000. This is because products from abroad can carry a series of pests and diseases.

With information from Travel + Leisure.