Marcius Melhem celebrates court decision against Dani Calabresa: ‘Recognition of my right’

05/08/2022 01:22

The actor and comedian Marcius Melhem used his social networks to celebrate a victory against Dani Pepperoni in the courts. Justice denied the blonde’s request for the former head of Globo’s Humor department to be prohibited from exposing messages exchanged between them through the WhatsApp application.

‘The Court’s decision today represents a lot, but above all my right to show evidence publicly, as I was publicly attacked. At the right time, everyone will see and be shocked by what is hidden behind this decision.‘, promised the protagonist of attractions such as the stick guys (2010-2013).

As reported by journalist Gabriela Rodrigues on the TV news portal, the Court of Justice of So Paulo (TJ-SP) determined the shelving of the action in question brought by Calabresa against Melhem. The opinion is signed by Judge Fabrcio Reali Iza, from the Special Criminal Court of Barra Funda.

‘The Public Prosecutor’s Office opined for the filing, for lack of just cause and intention to commit a criminal offense. The offended requested the remittance of the illustrious Attorney General’s case file, while the alleged author of the facts defended the filing proposed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office‘ says TJ.

