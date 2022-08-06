Marcos Braz opens the game about the attacker’s situation and comes out in defense of the crowd’s target

In this transfer window, Flamengo has been bringing several famous names to its squad such as Oscar, Vidal, Everton Cebolinha and Erick Pulgar. However, by the end of the year, the Club should also release some athletes who are at the end of their contract. Names like Willian Arão and Gustavo Henrique have already left the team for Fenerbahce, Jorge Jesus’ team and others are in an undefined situation.

According to Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Flamengo, Vitinho is the player most likely to leave Gávea. He also compared the attacker’s situation with that of the side Rodinei. “He is a player who has until the end of the year for us to decide. Vitinho, the chance of him leaving is much greater than Rodinei”, said the director to the website Coluna do Fla.

The red-black manager also responded about goalkeeper Diego Alves. Like Diego Ribas, the 37-year-old will not stay for the year 2023 and has already been the target of much criticism by Flamengo fans. Braz defended the athlete and recalled his history with the Club’s shirt. Diego arrived at Flamengo in 2017 and was Brazilian and Copa Libertadores champion.

“They criticize everything. Diego (Alves) has been there for three and a half years, won a lot and contributed a lot. He is a player who has to be respected at all times. I think he got it right. People saying that Diego Alves didn’t work out at Flamengo, it’s a joke, it’s a joke in bad taste”, said the manager to PodFla. Currently, Santos is the holder of Flamengo in the goal.