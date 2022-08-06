Matthias asks David for forgiveness in Beyond Illusion

The show of twists scheduled for the final stretch of Beyond the Illusion should still irritate many viewers, especially after David (Rafael Vitti) is arrested again, still on murder charges. The magician joins Onofre (Guilherme Silva) in the list of those wronged in the six o’clock soap opera, but he will do whatever it takes to obtain the long-awaited release, even if he puts into practice the plan to use all his allies against Matias (Antonio Calloni), responsible for an enigmatic scene in the next chapters.

Incarcerated after being captured by Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) in yet another bizarre twist – after all, Joaquim is also arrested, but manages to escape thanks to forged evidence -, David receives an unexpected visit from Matias and is perplexed to hear a request for forgiveness. Obviously, he gets suspicious and starts new complex thoughts to try to unravel the real intention of the judge.

Isadora’s will will be decisive to get David out of prison. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

From August, the novel Além da Illusion does not pass, so the public can already expect the resolution of the main conflicts of the plot, but Davi’s innocence will only come at 45 minutes of the second half, according to the narrative construction of the author Alessandra Poggi, who preferred to follow the pattern of “comings and goings” to keep traditionalism in the feuilleton.

Matias is the real culprit for the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela), and all his family members already know this, but it is necessary to find definitive proof to free Davi from a conviction, and that is exactly what will happen soon, more precisely when Artur (Patrick Sampaio) arrives with great news for the magician.