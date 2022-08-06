Maycon suffers foot fracture and returns to DM after 5 games

The midfielder Maycon suffered a fracture in his right foot during the match against Flamengo, last Tuesday (2), and returns to the medical department of Corinthians after only five games available. The diagnosis was released by the club today (5).

He suffered a tough entry from Thiago Maia and had to be substituted in the 18th minute of Tuesday’s game, by Libertadores. The exams found a fracture in the second toe of the right foot, and the athlete is already undergoing treatment.

Maycon was coming off a healthy five-game streak after returning from a hamstring injury. This problem left him out of the games for almost two months, between June and July, until the return in the 3-1 victory over Coritiba, on the 20th. in the most recent.

The club does not give deadlines for the recovery of injured, but it is certain that Maycon does not travel to Florianópolis for the match against Avaí, tomorrow (6), for the Brasileirão and should also be absent in the sequence of important games that Corinthians has next. : against Flamengo and Atlético-GO, for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, and the classic against Palmeiras in the middle of the two playoffs.

Revealed by the Parque São Jorge club, Maycon was at Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, since 2018, but returned to Timão this season on loan due to the war in Eastern Europe, between Russians and Ukrainians.

The midfielder is on loan to Corinthians until the end of this year, but there is a fear that he will leave this transfer window, as the alvinegro club has only the priority to buy, but does not have the purchasing power to compete with a possible onslaught. of a team from Europe.