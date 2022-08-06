Maycon suffers fractured toe becomes embezzlement for Corinthians decisions

Corinthians should not have the midfielder Maycon in the matches against Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-GO, which could define the rest of the club’s season. The left-hander suffered a fractured toe during the match against the Cariocas on Tuesday, and has already started his physiotherapy process with the club.

“The midfielder Maycon, who was substituted in the first half in the last game of Corinthians, had a fracture in the second toe of his left foot. He has already started treatment with the health and performance team”, informed Timão.

The player suffered the problem during the first half of the duel against the flamenguistas. He went to clear a ball in midfield and was hit hard by Thiago Maia. The left-hander even tried to go on the lawn, but asked for a substitution. The flamengo player received a yellow card in the bid.

Three days after the match, the Parque São Jorge club reported the diagnosis, but without a prognosis for recovery. It is practically impossible, however, that he will be available in two weeks, when the team faces Atlético-GO and ends the current decisive phase.

Maycon had just recovered from a Grade 3 muscle tear in the adductor muscle in his right thigh. He was out for a month and a half, playing the team’s last five matches until this new issue.

In all, Maycon made 20 appearances for Corinthians in 2022, scoring two goals, both against Boca Juniors. He belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk and has a loan contract valid until December this year.

See more at: Maycon and Medical Department.