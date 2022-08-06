Mel Maia does not forgive and shows shocking roll of her butt: “Until I can do it”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

That’s waddle! Mel Maia stole the show on social media this Thursday night (04) by posting a new video on her TikTok profile. The actress caught the attention of netizens and did well in the choreography to cheer up the crowd with her “sextou”.

+ Mel Maia decides to show how the tanned butt looks when it is wet: “No print”

At the time, Mel Maia appeared showing his good form right after the gym and did not disappoint with his great swing, as always. The muse showed off her long hair, now black, and took great care in the choreography that is booming in the viral trends on TikTok.

“The pause to process if I managed to do the tududum tudum tudum”, joked the actress in the caption. Mel Maia still had thousands of compliments from the crowd. “This woman is surreally beautiful,” said one fan. “The swing of millions”, fired another follower. “I’m comparing myself to her, unfortunately,” admitted another netizen. Watch the video:

@melmaiaa pause to process if I managed to do the “tududum tudum tudum” kkkkk 🥲♬ Na Rebolada – Os Quebradeiras & DJ Zullu & Machadez

Arthur Picoli vents on social media after being with Mel Maia

No one expected this! Recently, Mel Maia became a subject on social media because of her affair with none other than ex-BBB Arthur Picoli. The influencer, however, received several criticisms from the crowd on social media and countered with an outburst.

“I’m glad Dad and Mom educated me and taught me that lying around is ugly. There are things that I put up with silently so as not to give shit to those involved, but I’m sick of just taking a beating without talking or doing something with anyone”, Arthur began in his Instagram Stories.

“In addition to education, people lack awareness. There’s a subject that I don’t even touch on out of respect for those involved and then I have to keep reading nonsense from a girl I have no idea who she is. How crazy! If loving and kissing on the mouth being single is a crime, arrest me. And that bothers you, my love, I’m sorry,” continued the former brother.

“I think it’s unnecessary to say some things, but as I’m just getting beat up, from today we’re going to make an exchange. Whenever someone says something about me, I’ll release information too. Maybe they’ll stop like that, I don’t know”, fired Arthur, who continued: “the message was given, don’t say my fucking name anymore”.

