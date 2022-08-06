Mexico will require a visa printed in the passport of Brazilians; know rules

Brazilians who want to go to Mexico will need, as of August 18, to present a physical visa, printed on their passport, to enter the country. Currently, an electronic authorization issued on the website of the National Institute of Migration of Mexico is sufficient. The measure was announced by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of that country.

To apply for a visa, Brazilians must make an appointment on the SRE website. With the appointment number, it will be necessary to go to the Mexican consulate selected at the time of appointment and present the requested documentation. Brazilians must also comply with the requirements published on the websites of any of the Mexican consular representations.

“These actions seek to strengthen safe, orderly and regular migration and eradicate disinformation campaigns that profit from migrants,” the Mexican government said in a statement.

There are cases, however, in which a physical visa will not be required. They are: holders of documents proving permanent residence in Canada, the United States of America, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Schengen Area countries, as well as the member countries of the Pacific Alliance.

The physical visa is also waived for holders of valid and current visas from Canada, the United States of America, Japan, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland or any of the countries that make up the Schengen Area.

The Schengen Area is an area created by convention between European countries in which there are no border or customs controls. This area comprises Austria, Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

The Pacific Alliance is made up of Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Peru, in addition to Mexico.

