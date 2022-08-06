Ministry of Health approves protocol for diagnosis of ADHD

The Brazilian government approved a document with criteria for diagnosis, treatment and mechanisms of regulation, control and evaluation of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The protocol of the Ministry of Health was published in this Wednesday (3) edition of the Official Diary of the Union. Data from the World Health Organization estimate that the disorder affects 3% of the world population.

According to the ministry, the disorder is considered a neurodevelopmental condition, characterized by a triad of symptoms involving inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity at an exacerbated and dysfunctional level for age. Symptoms begin in childhood and may persist throughout life.

“Difficulties often only become evident when responsibilities and independence become greater, such as when the child begins to be evaluated in the school context or when he needs to organize himself for some activity or task without supervision. of parents”, highlighted the folder.

late diagnosis

Although ADHD is often diagnosed during childhood, the Ministry of Health also warned that it is not uncommon for the diagnosis to be made later. It should be performed by a psychiatrist, pediatrician or other health professional such as a neurologist or neuropediatrician.

