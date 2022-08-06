Moraes rejects request to file investigation against Bolsonaro

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rejected this Friday (Aug. sensitive data about a hacker attack against TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

On the 2nd (Aug 1st), the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, stated that Moraes violated the accusatory system by ordering new measures of investigation in the case, despite a previous request for archiving made by the PGR, Augusto Aras.

“It is important to point out that the violation of the accusatory system in the specific case is even more serious, since the null decision that decreed ex officio investigative measures was issued after the promotion of archiving by the Attorney General’s Office that binds the Judiciary, not can be ignored or refuted as it is verified in the species”said Linda.

According to Moraes, the legislation allows “other hypotheses” pre-procedural investigations “without the need for any authorization” by the Public Ministry. Here is the full text of the minister’s decision (197 KB).

“Differently from what was alleged by the illustrious Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, the pre-procedural (investigative) phase is not confused with the ownership of public criminal action, whose promotion, under constitutional terms, is exclusive to the Public Ministry, which, as dominus litis , must form its opinion delicti from the evidence obtained in the investigation; without, however, having a constitutional attribution to impede or impede the activity of the Judiciary Police”said.

The minister also stated that Lindôra had manifested himself favorably on 4 occasions prior to the decisions taken by him on the need to collect evidence or other measures in the case. Also called “unusual” The “position change” of the PGR.

The filing request was sent in a case that will be judged by the virtual plenary of the STF from August 12 to 19.

This is an appeal filed by the PGR after Moraes ordered the PF to complete the analysis of data from the cell phone of Bolsonaro’s assistant Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid. He would have participated in the organization of the live in which the data on the TSE survey were released

Understand

Bolsonaro was summoned to speak in the investigation that investigates the leak of a confidential PF investigation into a hacker attack committed against the TSE in 2018. The documents were released by the president in August 2021 on social media.

According to the PF, it was possible to identify in the investigation that there was “improper disclosure” of the inquiry into the hacker attack on the TSE. Delegate Denisse Ribeiro says that the documents were delivered by delegate Victor Feitosa Campos to deputy Filipe Barros, who asked for the records in a formal request for the purpose of “express” to use them only in the discussions of the PEC of the printed vote.

“Filipe Barros, however, gave a different destination to the documentation, delivering it, among other people, to the President of the Republic, in order to provide him with the narrative that the Brazilian electoral system, of electronic voting, was vulnerable and would allow fraud. the elections, although the scope of police investigation nº 1361 was an alleged invasion of another system of the Superior Electoral Court, not keeping a relationship with the voting system targeted by the attacks”says the delegate.

The Federal Police narrates that, after receiving the documents, Bolsonaro and Filipe Barros promoted a live with the help of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, aide-de-camp of the Presidency, to reveal the contents of the investigation, presenting it as a “proof of vulnerability” of the electoral system.

“Furthermore, by order of Mr. President of the Republic, Mauro Cid promoted the dissemination of the investigation’s content on the world wide web, using his brother to provide an access link that was published on the personal account of Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Such actions allowed the full copy of the investigation to be disseminated by various media.”says the PF.