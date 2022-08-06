Netflix releases this week (05/08/2022)

The Dream has finally arrived on streaming. the debut of sandman on Netflix is ​​the great highlight not only of our weekly list of releases, but one of the main news of the service in August. The adaptation of one of the most famous and cult comics arrived in its first season surrounded by a lot of curiosity and very well evaluated. And we’ve already watched it and guarantee: it really is everything we hoped for.

The series that tells the story of the King of Dreams who, after spending a century in prison, needs to regain his power and capture the nightmares that escaped while avoiding the end of the world is a comic book classic and Netflix’s main bet to launch a new series. Of success. And apparently, he got it right.

But it is not the only novelty to appear on the service. The week still has the arrival of Carter, new action movie for those who want a little adrenaline. The feature mixes the best of oriental brawling with that spy atmosphere à la Jason Bourne that promises to excite fans of the genre.

In addition, we have the arrival of the franchise Mission Impossible for Tom Cruise’s admirers to understand why the actor is the star that Hollywood adores. By the way, we still have the first Top Gun: Indomitable Aces for you to get ready for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick to stores soon.

Speaking of movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Extraordinary are two modern classics that have just arrived on streaming. But if you’re looking for a good detective story with a Brazilian feel, the national Good morning, Veronica has just premiered its new season to involve you in this plot full of mystery.

And of course, the releases of the week on Netflix are not just limited to these productions and there are many other films and series recently added to the catalog just waiting for your play. After all, this marathon will not start alone.

All Netflix releases this week

