Nubank’s new feature increases the card limit by up to BRL 5,000

O Nubank is undoubtedly one of the most innovative digital banks of the moment. One of the reasons is the ease and financial autonomy given to customers who can, for example, manually increase the credit card limit to up to R$ 5 thousand.

In practice, the new feature has guaranteed greater purchasing power in purple – a nickname given to the digital bank credit card. It works so that the customer himself determines how much he can add to the Nubank card limit. Values ​​can be varied.

New function that increases the Nubank card limit

Nubank customers who wish to increase their card limit can do so by transforming part of their digital account balance into a credit limit. For example, if a person needs BRL 500 to make a purchase, they simply deposit this amount in the bank and reserve it as a limit on the card.

Once the transaction is completed, the amount is then unavailable for use until the card statement is paid. Once the payment is made, the customer then has access to the balance again, being able to choose whether to leave it as a limit on the card or in the form of money in the account.

According to the digital bank, it is possible to use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function that helps the customer to build credit card limit. With the purple one, the user can make national and international purchases, either over the internet or in person.

In case of non-payment of the invoice, the digital bank can then use the value of the account balance for payment. It is worth mentioning that, in these cases, extra charges are added, such as interest, fines and IOF.

How to activate the Nubank card limit increase function?

Here are the steps necessary to transform your Nubank account balance into a credit card limit: