Nunes Marques restores José Roberto Arruda’s political rights, and former governor can run

On Monday, the 1st, the STJ had prohibited the politician from running for office; Former DF manager intends to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Ex-governor was convicted in the scandal of the Mensalão do DEM



the minister Nunes Marquesof the Federal Supreme Court (STF), restored the political rights of the former governor of the Federal District Jose Roberto Arruda (PL) and released him to contest this year’s elections. He intends to compete for a spot in the Chamber of Deputies and is supported by the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On Monday, the 1st, Minister Gurgel Faria, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), had banned Arruda’s candidacy, prevented from running due to a conviction for administrative improbity in the scandal known as DEM monthly allowance. In this Friday’s decision, the 5th, the magistrate highlighted that there is a trial in progress in the STF on the new Misconduct Law, which started on Wednesday, 3, and will be resumed next week. “Therefore, the duration of the effects of this decision is linked to how much is resolved in that extraordinary appeal of general repercussion, in a judgment that began in the session of 8.3.2022 and has not yet been finalized, with only two votes having been cast” , says an excerpt from the order. “In this way, although prudence authorizes the granting of the injunction, it is exclusively up to the candidate to assume the risks arising from the precarious formalization of his candidacy”, adds the magistrate.

The action of the Federal Police (Federal Police) that targeted Arruda took place in 2009. The investigation found crimes of corruption and administrative improbity in the Federal District. The authorities pointed to an alleged scheme to embezzle funds from local government contracts with computer companies – Linknet Serviços de Informática was one of them. The former governor was one of those sentenced to pay a fine of R$4 million and to return more than R$11 million to the public coffers. The then manager had his political rights suspended for eight years, reestablished this Friday, 5th. In a note, Arruda’s defense states that the decision of Minister Nunes Marques “restored constitutionality and order insofar as it repaired a flagrant illegality against the political rights of a citizen deemed legally eligible for any and all purposes”. “It is clearly a victory for the rule of law. It is a tribute to the rule of law, the only way to guarantee the legal security, morality and legality that citizens legitimately expect in a democratic regime”, add the lawyers.