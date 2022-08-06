On beer day, see which brands are most consumed in bars and supermarkets – Money Times

O beer day is celebrated internationally this Friday (5th) and Brazil stands out as the third country that most consumes the drink, according to a study released by Coupon Válido with data from Numbeo and Statista.

According to published data, consumption in Brazil represents 7% of world consumption, behind only China and United Stateswith 27% and 13%, respectively.

THE Skol is the best-selling beer in Brazil, followed by Brahma and Antarctica. Schin and Itaipava are in fourth and fifth place.

The top 3 of the best sellers are made up of brands from ambev (ABEV3)the largest company in the sector present on the Brazilian stock exchange.

In bars, however, who reigns is the Heineken, according to Bank of America data. In addition, according to April numbers from the ABRAS (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets) survey, Dutch beer was also featured among the most sold.

Featured brewer on the stock market

Ambev is the largest brewer on the Brazilian stock exchange. Despite still seeking recovery from pre-pandemic levels, presented a profit of R$ 3 billion in 2Q22, above expectations.

In a earnings release, the company highlighted that it delivered more than 40 million hectoliters in the second quarter, a record for the period.

“Despite rising inflation in our markets, our commercial strategy continued to drive our sales performance. revenueas the upswing in away-from-home occasions continued.”

Volume grew 6.1% on a consolidated basis, mainly driven by the Brazilthe company said.

In the last year, the company’s share accumulates a fall of 11.19%. On Beer Day, around 11:30 am, the paper had a slight increase of 0.5%, trading at R$ 14.96.

In the international market, Ab Inbev (BUD), a company created by the merger of the Belgian Interbrew and the Brazilian Ambev, is highlighted in the sector on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In the last year, it accumulates a fall of 14.10%, trading at U$ 53.03.

Countries with the most expensive and cheapest beers

The average cost of beer in Brazil was US$ 1.38. This represents a value 66% lower than the world average, with a cost of US$4.06 for a 500 ml beer.

In the world ranking of the most expensive beers priced in dollars relative to 500 ml beer, the United Arab Emirates occupies the first position. Brazil is presented in the ranking of the cheapest, in the tenth position.

