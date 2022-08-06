On pole dance, Gracyanne Barbosa “slides” with thong on the edge of her giant butt

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Great performance! Gracyanne Barbosa caught Instagram followers off guard this Wednesday (03) with a beautiful pole dance video. The muse vented about her evolution and, of course, wasted a lot of good shape for the fans at the time.

The muse impressed with her sculptural shape as usual, but she showed off her tan even more while wearing a set of black lingerie. The fitness influencer also surprised with a text about pole dancing.

“That video, which I’m ashamed to post, because I know it’s still not good, that I have a lot to improve, but at the same time, it’s a video that motivates me and makes me happy, with my small achievements”, he wrote. the brunette.

“In the beginning I had a lot of difficulty, because I didn’t have flexibility in my spine, in my mind it was something impossible for me, not that I have it now, but as I’m one of those who don’t give up, I’m in the fight, trying to improve. I know that at some point I will get what I want. Are you like that too? Don’t you give up until you get what you want or do you get discouraged and don’t try anymore? Tell me here in the comments”, concluded the brunette.

Gracyanne and Belo are evicted from property for non-payment

What a controversy! Recently, the fitness muse Gracyanne Barbosa used social networks to clarify a bullshit that gave rise to talk. The brunette told UOL Splash that the name of Belo, her husband, was used only to generate more repercussion and that both did not have time to explain themselves after being evicted from a property for non-payment.

“They use the name Belo because it sells. Sell ​​for good and for bad. Unfortunately, Belo doesn’t talk, he prefers to suffer quietly, but I don’t keep it, everything has a limit “, said Gracyanne, who came out in defense of her husband and countered the criticism that circulated with the couple’s name.

“They go out writing without thinking that there is his mother, my mother, the children, the granddaughter. My mother-in-law called me crying and asking: ‘Where are you going?’ Since the process is from São Paulo, from a property we don’t even live in, from a company that isn’t even in the name of Belo. There is a lack of empathy in the human being”, fired the muse.

