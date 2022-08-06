One in eight adults develops symptoms of long-term Covid, says Dutch study in ‘The Lancet’ – AIDS Agency

Research was carried out between March and August 2021. According to the scientists, it was not possible to evaluate the effect of vaccination against Covid-19 and different variants.

A Dutch study published in the scientific journal “The Lancet” this Thursday (4) points out that one in eight adults infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus experiences symptoms of Covid-19. The researchers compared the frequency of new symptoms or severely increased symptoms in an uninfected population with people who were diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Our study approach looks at the symptoms most often associated with long-term Covid, including breathing problems, fatigue, and loss of taste and/or smell, both before a Covid-19 diagnosis and in people who have not been diagnosed with Covid-19” , explained professor and lead author of the study Judith Rosmalen, from the University of Groningen.

The survey found that several symptoms were new or more severe three to five months after the person had Covid-19, compared with symptoms before infection and the control group (who did not test positive for the virus). The main symptoms recorded were:

Chest pain

breathing difficulty

pain when breathing

muscle pain

loss of touch/smell

Tingling of hands/feet

lump in throat

Alternating sensation of cold/heat

Tired arms and legs

general tiredness

Of participants who had Covid, 21.4% experienced at least one new or severely increased symptom three to five months after infection compared with their previous infection, compared with 8.7% of uninfected people over the same period.

The study has some limitations. It was carried out between March and August 2021 and during this period the participants were infected with the alpha variant or earlier. The researchers also caution that most of the data was collected prior to the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Netherlands.

“Due to the timing of this study, we were unable to assess the effect of vaccination against Covid-19 and different variants of SARS-CoV-2 on long-term Covid symptoms. We hope that future studies will provide answers about the impacts of these factors”, emphasizes Rosmalen.