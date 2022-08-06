Only TOP motherboard! AMD introduces AM5 X670E cards for Ryzen 7000

The top AM5 models from manufacturers ASUS, ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte and MSI were presented at an AMD event

At an AMD event called “AMD Meet the Expert“, the top 5 manufacturers in the market, Asus, ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte and MSIpresented some of their main motherboard models (mainboard, motherboard) socket AMD AM5that is, intended for new processors AMD Ryzen 7000 which should arrive in the next few weeks. All the motherboards revealed are based on the AMD X670E chipset, that is, X670 Extreme, which will be the top model of the AMD 600 generation, with that, we know that all these cards have the best in the new platform from OMG.

Socket AMD AM5 motherboards with X670E chipset will be the most complete for Ryzen 7000

As highlights, boards with designs very focused on overclocking, with models having up to 24+2 phase controllers like the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE, or up to 12 high-speed USB connections on the rear panel like the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E EXTREME and HERO.

All models will feature PCIe 5.0 x4 connections, being the first generation of motherboards to support this new high-speed standard for NVMe SSDs in M.2 format. motherboard with M.2 PCIe 4.0 connections with X570 cards.

Interestingly, no manufacturer has announced information about the speeds of the DDR5 memory modules supported by the cards. Models with the highest speeds on the market are expected, including a base frequency of around 5200MT/s, but with support exceeding 6000MT/s. Another detail is that all boards presented use DDR5 memories, indicating that maybe only this standard will be supported, at least on top motherboards.

No manufacturer has released details of the maximum memory frequency supported by each model.

As other technologies present in several of the models, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen2x2, audio system with ALC 4082 CODEC chip, reaching up to 384 kHz, premium capacitors, and a series of other technologies aimed at greater product quality.

And if we are talking about high-performance motherboards, a detail that has become standard in this motherboard profile is the primordial finish, with high-quality materials and lots of LEDs. All manufacturers are paying a lot of attention to the cards, with models as good as the high-end ones with Intel Z690 chipset, showing the strength that AMD has achieved in recent years.

Asus X670E mainboards

Asus has revealed for now two models of X670E cards, just the top 2, the CROSSHAIR X670E Extreme and the CROSSHAIR X670E HERO. In addition to the visual changes, Extreme brings 20+2 phase controllers against Hero’s 18+2, in addition to a 10G network connection. Several technologies aiming at greater quality, durability and ease of use were implemented in these models as you can see in the prints below.

ASRock X670E mainboards

ASRock didn’t give details of their boards, but showed a slide with 5 models, X670E Taichi Carrara, X670E Taichi, X670E Steel Legend #x670E Pro RS and X670E PG Lightning.

Biostar X670E mainboards

Biostar, a company that has been running out among the main manufacturers, always with projects seeking greater cost appeal, also presented the X670E Valkyrie board.

Gigabyte X670E mainboards

Gigabyte presented 4 models, X670E AORUS Xtreme, X670E AORUS Master, X670E AORUS Pro AX and X670E AORUS Elite AX. The top of the line is Xtreme, with greater appeal in technologies and even visuals.

MSI X670E mainboards

Finally, MSI showed the models MEG X670E GODLIKE, MEG X670E ACE, MPG X670E Carbon WiFi. The highlight is GODLIKE’s impressive design with an incredible 24+2+1 phase controllers, promising to push the Ryzen 7000 to the limit in overclocking.

We already have a video talking about some of the changes that the new AMD platform will bring, which can be seen below:

Via: Videocardz