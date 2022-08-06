OnlyFans muse, ex-BBB Francine Piaia does not censor erotic content: “I have no shame”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/euX0opykep8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/euX0opykep8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The ex-BBB Francine Piaia is successful on the adult platform OnlyFans. The muse assured that she has no shame in producing her content and makes the most unusual requests made by internet users.

In an interview with Gshow, Francine revealed some of the requests made by the platform’s subscribers. “They ask me to pee and film, lick my armpit… I think it’s kind of like that… But they ask for a lot of video accompanied by another woman, another man, diverse and the most unusual requests. (…) I started doing paparazzo style, more well-behaved lingerie, showing the foot, a more sensual tone. Today, I’m more shameless, more spicy. I have no shame,” she explained.

The muse also explained that, after the end of her marriage, she started to feel freer to produce sensual content. “When we are married, we are better behaved. Then, when she’s single, she lets go! Being married demands respect, you cannot party”, declared the ex-BBB.

During the interview, Francine also revealed that she would have no problem dating a subscriber to the platform. “Of course I would date a fan, why not? I didn’t get a dating proposal, I get a lot of marriage proposals. Men are wanting to get married! I don’t know what’s going on,” she teased her.

Recently, the former BBB received a very unusual request on the adult content platform. According to Francine, a subscriber asked her to send a photo of her poop in the toilet, for a payment of R$200.00. “They asked for a photo of my feces in the toilet for a payment of R$200”, declared the muse.

It’s not today that Francine receives unusual requests on OnlyFans: from videos of her peeing, to the image of her feces. There are a lot of weird fetishes out there! The sexual desire associated with feces is called coprophilia, and it is much more common than we think.

