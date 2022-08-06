Oscar signs contract and can now be announced by Flamengo

The imbroglio involving the negotiation between Oscar and Flamengo has come to an end and the player has already signed a contract with Rubro-Negro. The information was given by Fabrizio Romano“few seconds” after the conclusion of the agreement.

The midfielder has already said goodbye to Shangai and is in São Paulo, just waiting for the right moment to go to Rio de Janeiro to start work on Ninho do Urubu.

Oscar’s contract with Flamengo will run until January 2023.

Read also: Flamengo signs term and Oscar awaits details to come to Rio

Player gave up values ​​to be a Flamengo player

From the beginning of the talks, Flamengo was aware of the high salary Oscar receives in Asian football. The midfielder gave up almost R$ 8 million a month to accept Fla’s invitation. In other words, the Mais Querido must pay a little more than R$ 1 million until December to keep the athlete in its squad. Oscar’s contract with Shanghai expires in November 2024.

However, Flamengo was not the only club interested in repatriating the player. Through coach Vitor Pereira, who previously worked with Oscar in China, Corinthians also sought information to try to enter the operation. But the values ​​scared me. In addition, São Paulo and Internacional also probed the situation.

Marcos Braz denied yesterday and now Oscar signs a contract with Flamengo

In the presentation of Erick Pulgar this Thursday afternoon (4), Marcos Braz lost sight of the arrival of the ex-Chelsea midfielder: “there is still nothing, Flamengo has never had any negotiation with the Chinese club. But Flamengo respects Shanghai, respects the history of Oscar with Shanghai. But there is nothing”

Asked how long he would wait, the vice president of Flamengo replied: “Flamengo will wait as long as it feels comfortable. But if you have the release, then we define the contract. The player doesn’t even have the authorization to train. We have a big time difference, it gets in the way”.

Now, with everything in place, Oscar will be a Mengão player. Here we go!

Follow the MRN on twitter and Instagram!

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.