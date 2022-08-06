Paes contradicts Bolsonaro and says that the September 7 parade will be in the Center, ‘where it has always been done’

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), said this Friday the 5th that the 7th of September parade will take place “where it has always been done”, on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the center of the city.

The decision goes against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who in recent days has revealed his desire to take the event to Copacabana Beach, in the South Zone. Army and Defense Ministry, however, did not confirm any change in the location of the military parade.

“Organized event where the army requested and where it has always been done. Simple as that!”, wrote Paes on social media. “Mayor here doesn’t work on tantrums or gossip. Political preferences and administration are different things. And the political positions here have always been clear.”

Earlier this week, despite “quite complex” logistics, Paes even made himself available to change the point of the parade. A notice published in Official Municipal Gazettehowever, provides for the event to be held at Presidente Vargas.

This Friday, Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court, gave Bolsonaro five days to explain the changes in the September 7 parade in Rio. The dispatch takes place within the scope of an action presented by the Sustainability Network, which sees electoral use in the strategy.