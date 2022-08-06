Palmeiras is in the process of announcing the signing of Bruno Tabata

In recent days, the palm trees made significant progress towards sign Bruno Tabata from Sporting Portugal. According to an investigation and verification of the report by the THROW!the midfielder is in the process of being announced by the club alviverde and should arrive in Brazil by the beginning of next week for medical examinations.



The deal was closed for 5 million euros, approximately R$ 26.5 million at the current price, with bonuses included. In addition, there may be a percentage on top of a possible future sale to Sporting, not yet disclosed.

As it is a SAD (Sociedade Anônima Desportiva), which has SAF as an example in Brazil, it is possible for Sporting to announce the transfer in advance and exclusively for club members.

For the contract to be finalized, Bruno Tabata must set foot on Brazilian soil and already complete the process of examinations and final details at the beginning of next week. Both Brazilian and European sources are optimistic about the outcome of the deal and believe that the last obstacles must be overcome quickly.

Born in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, the midfielder began his career at Atlético-MG and arrived in Portugal in 2015, where he initially represented Portimonense. His contract with Sporting is valid until June 2025 and has a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 317 million).

Last season, he played 31 games, scored six goals and provided four assists. In addition to having played in the Champions League against Ajax-HOL, scoring once, and Manchester City-ING.

At the age of 25, Tabata arrives to make up for Gustavo Scarpa’s departure at the end of the year, as the midfielder will play for Nottingham Forrest-ING and the club chose to anticipate to guarantee a replacement. The transfer window closes on August 15, this is the deadline for Verdão.