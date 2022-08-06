Palmeiras opens general sale for game with Galo; 34.1 thousand already sold

After a hacking attack on the sales website, Palmeiras began the general sale of tickets for the return duel with Atlético-MG, which will take place on August 10, at Allianz Parque, at 9:30 pm, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. . According to the last update released by the club, at 12:35 pm this Friday, 34,100 tickets were sold.

Palmeirense supporters have the discounts provided for in each plan and had exclusivity in the purchase of tickets via the internet (www.ingressospalmeiras.com.br) until this Friday, at 10 am, when sales to the general public began.

If tickets are still available, the physical sale at Allianz Parque will take place on August 8th and 9th, from 12pm to 7pm, directly at Gate B (Avenida Francisco Matarazzo). On the 10th, the date of the game, there will be no sales at the stadium box office due to the competition regulations.

Members and owners of captive chairs will have access to the collection sector, located on the 1st floor of the social club’s administrative building, to purchase tickets. The service will also be on August 8 and 9, from 12 pm to 7 pm, and on August 10, from 12 pm until halftime.

Check the ticket prices:

North Goal – BRL 180

South Goal – BRL 300

Central West – BRL 400

East Central – BRL 320

Superior North and South – BRL 230

Superior East and West – BRL 250