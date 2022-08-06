Palmeiras returns to work, and Rony and Endrick are part of the cast

Palmeiras presented themselves again this morning (05) and started work towards the duel against Goiás, which takes place next Sunday (07), at 4 pm (GMT), for the Brasileirão.

Ron, recovered from a left thigh injury, was the main novelty in the activities. After feeling the problem against Fortaleza, on July 10, the forward was out of six games for Verdão. Now, shirt 10 has completed the physical transition and trained fully with the teammates who played little or did not play in the team’s last match.

Striker Endrick, who in July signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras, trained with the main squad after completing a physical transition period.

Midfielder Raphael Veiga, who suffered a blow to his back in the last game, underwent tests and was not diagnosed with a fracture at the site. Shirt 23 will continue to be monitored daily by the Health and Performance Nucleus.

The day’s work, led by Abel and his commission, was carried out with an emphasis on ball possession and specific objectives. While the holders who faced Atlético-MG made recovery work inside the center of excellence, defenders took the opportunity to improve hits and positioning, while attackers and midfielders perfected finishing and rehearsed plays.