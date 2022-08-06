‘Pantanal’: Bruaca will be the subject of conversation between Zuleica and Tenório in bed; understand how | come around

In wetland, the characters change, but the story remains the same. It is the case of tenorio (Murilo Benício), which manages to make all the women around her unhappy. Now what took zuleica (Aline Borges) for the farm, it will be no different.

Zuleica (Aline Borges) refuses to have sex with Tenório (Murilo Benício), in 'Pantanal'

Accustomed to independence and life in São Paulo, the nurse will find herself tired from the intense routine of household chores, and, of course, will not have any help from her husband, who will still criticize the way she cooks.

All this fatigue will be reflected in bed, where he will only think about sleeping, frustrating Tenório’s plans for something more. The attitude will even make him remember bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

“There won’t be anything today either?” he asks, unhappy with his wife’s refusal.

“I’m dead tired. The only thing I want to do is sleep,” she warns.

“Okay… I don’t want anything forced with you”, replies the farmer.

Zuleica (Aline Borges) is not happy with life in the Pantanal

“With me? So other women are okay?”

“Of course. It’s just… Way to say it”, says Tenório, who continues muttering.

“With Bruaca, all you had to do was look at it with desire, and she was already letting her hair down… Even when she was tired”, he reflects, remembering his now ex-wife.

“Did you say something?”, asks Zuleica.

“No… I didn’t say anything, no”.

