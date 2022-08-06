‘Pantanal’: see the first official images of Jove’s new affair, Miriam, who enters the plot next week | wetland

The suffering of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) without the forgiveness of Juma (Alanis Guillen) seems to have no end in Pantanal. When he asks his father to help him get rid of this pain, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) encourages him to travel and Jove will leave for São Paulo in scenes that will air from next Monday. But São Paulo is not its final destination. From there, he decides to drive to Santa Catarina, where he meets Miriam (Liza Del Dala).
As anticipated by Gshow, Miriam is an Agroecology professional who is heading the pilot project that Jove implements with the help of Matilde (Mareliz Rodrigues). The rapport between the two when they meet is immediate and as they start talking about the businesses in which they are involved, it grows even more. Jove is in awe of Miriam’s knowledge of the subject. The consultant, in turn, is impressed to see her genuine interest in taking care of the environment.
Meanwhile, in the Pantanal, Juma and Velho do Rio himself (Osmar Prado) feel that the boy is getting further and further away, and it’s not just the kilometers that separate them.
Miriam (Liza Del Dala) in 'Pantanal'
Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) next to Miriam (Liza Del Dala)
Liza Del Dala as Miriam
