‘Pantanal’: see the first official images of Jove’s new affair, Miriam, who enters the plot next week | wetland

As anticipated by Gshow, Miriam is an Agroecology professional who is heading the pilot project that Jove implements with the help of Matilde (Mareliz Rodrigues). The rapport between the two when they meet is immediate and as they start talking about the businesses in which they are involved, it grows even more. Jove is in awe of Miriam’s knowledge of the subject. The consultant, in turn, is impressed to see her genuine interest in taking care of the environment.