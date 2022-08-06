Pantanal: Zefa is scared to find Bruaca again

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/gAzOW2YNZfU/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/gAzOW2YNZfU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

This Friday’s chapter (05) will show that, little by little, the Pantanal will learn that Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) has completely changed her life. Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will be shocked to discover that his former employer is now working and living on the shack. The two will have a quick chat.

While the two exchange a few words, Bruaca pins Tenorio. “I don’t know Tenório. I never had a husband, that was always an executioner. Now I don’t have it anymore,” she says. Zefa even tries to discuss the situation with Eugênio (Almir Sater), who just smiles and agrees with his friend.

José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) went through a lot in ‘Pantanal’. Now, with the return of Érica (Marcela Fetter) to the farm, the two make the decision to have the child that the journalist expects. Ibraim (Dan Stulbach), who at first was against this pregnancy, after analyzing the assets of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), will support his daughter’s decision and encourage their marriage. To escape what he feels for Juma (Alanis Guillen), Zé Lucas accepts to marry Érica and start a new life. He decides to leave for São Paulo with his beloved and his father-in-law. Zé Leôncio will be devastated. But the pawn understands that this is the best decision for the situation.

When it was time to say goodbye, he sent a message to Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa): “I want you to know that Juma loves you very much, Joventino” and also assures his brother that he had nothing to do with the jaguar-girl. José Leôncio was not going to let his son leave with nothing to start his new life and gives his son a full check.

