Paquetá ‘hells’ defense, Lacazette shines and Lyon open the French with victory in ‘Libertadores game’

The match had two sent off and violent plays in the first half

At the opening of the new season of French ChampionshipO Lyonwho finished 8th last season, debuted by beating Ajaccio 2-1 at home on Friday.

the brazilian Tete opened the scoring in the 22nd minute in a play initiated by Lucas Paquetá and assistance from Lacazette. The French striker expanded at 22 in a penalty kick suffered by Tetê.

Paquetá show and expulsions

Lucas Paquetá made Ajaccio’s defense hell. Shirt 10 was hunted on the field and saw rivals “down the boot” on him. The Brazilian ended up being the target of two fouls that generated yellow cards. The second, by Hamouma, led to the expulsion of the player from the visitors.

And that wasn’t the only expulsion from the first half. In the 27th minute, Portuguese goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a violent foul inside the area and ended up receiving a direct red card.

In the charge, Mangani did not waste and reduced the score.

Championship status

With this result, Lyon get their first three points of the new season and leave Ajaccio zero in their return to the elite.

next games

Lyon will play again only on Sunday, the 14th, against Lorient, for the French Championship. On the same day, Ajaccio faces Lens.