Parties define candidates for the government of Minas; see names and aliases – Policy

Race for the Tiradentes Palace (photo), seat of the government of Minas, should start with ten participants (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

The ten parties with candidates for the government of Minas Gerais have already made their candidates official. The last to be confirmed in the dispute was Marcus Pestana, from the PSDB. This Friday (5/8), the toucans met and endorsed the former federal deputy’s participation in the price.

Now, the subtitles have until the 15th to register the slates with the Electoral Court. Until then, articulations continue to fill indefinite posts, such as vice and alternate candidates for the Senate. The term will also serve for the directors to seek support to expand the alliances already formed.

Four of the ten candidates obtained support beyond the borders of the associations that house them. Romeu Zema (Novo) owns the biggest coalition and walks alongside legends such as MDB, PMN, Avante, Democracia Crist (DC), Podemos, Solidariedade and Patriota. Alexandre Kalil (PSD), in turn, heads the coalition formed by PT, PCdoB, PV and Psol.

Senator Carlos Viana (PL) enters the field with the aim of giving a platform to President Jair Bolsonaro, affiliated with the same association. The congressman will have the support of Unio Brasil and Republicans.

The toucan Pestana has signed an alliance with the PDT, but will not, in practice, have the support of Cidadania, a party with which the PSDB forms a federation. In the model, the captions that join together must act as if they were a single acronym.

Dissatisfied with the impossibility of appointing Eduardo Costa as Zema’s deputy, Cidadania — despite the federation’s rules and in spite of Pestana — decided to informally support the governor’s reelection.

In the Rede/Psol federation, a similar case occurs. This is because, although the people have launched Lorene Figueiredo as a competitor to Palcio Tiradentes, the Network decided to give an informal endorsement to Kalil.

Another six candidates are confirmed by the acronyms in the Minas Gerais electoral race, but they must contest it without external support. On the left, there are the platforms of Indira Xavier (Unidade Popular), Renata Regina (PCB), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Vanessa Portugal (PSTU). On the right, the military Paulo Tristo, from the PMB, is in the running.

The electoral law allows the withdrawal of candidacies even before registration – for this, it is enough for the parties not to formalize, together with the Justice, the decision to build their own platform.

Parties work on building slates for 2022 (photo: Editora de Arte/EM/DA Press)

Nine on price by the Senate

In the fight for the only seat in the Federal Senate at stake this year, there are nine names confirmed by their parties. Alexandre Silveira (PSD) seeks re-election supported by the same string that supports Kalil. The tendency is for one of his two substitutes to come from the PT – veteran names of the legend are favorites to fill the vacancy.

In Zema’s group, federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP) is betting for the Senate. And, although it supports the governor, the PSC decided to launch Cleitinho Azevedo as a candidate for the Upper Chamber of the National Congress. Despite the partisan decision, he gave informal support to Carlos Viana and Bolsonaro.

Sara Azevedo, Psol’s candidate for the Senate, also without the support of the Network, who decided to walk with Silveira. In the PSDB/PDT coalition, the name chosen was that of Labor Bruno Miranda.

Also competing are Dirlene Marques (PSTU), Naomi Coura (PCO) and Irani Gomes (PRTB). The PTB, despite being part of the Zemist coalition, decided to place the Bolsonarist pastor Altamiro Alves in the competition for the seat of senator.

Parties move to finish slates

With the sheet metal “heads” defined, part of the legends now becomes the need to choose the vices. Among the candidates with the highest ratings in polls of voting intent, Kalil is the only one who has defined his running mate: to be accompanied by state deputy Andr Quinto (PT).

Without Eduardo Costa, Zema should form a double with Mateus Simes, also affiliated with Novo.

Carlos Viana, in turn, wants to have the company of Bilac Pinto, from Unio Brasil. If the federal deputy does not accept the contract, it will be up to the Union to indicate another name. Pestana and Cabo Tristo are still without vices.

At Psol, Lorene Figueiredo’s deputy will be Ana Paula Azevedo. At the same time, the communist Renata Regina will have the company of fellow religionist Tuani Guimares. Sebastio Francisco Pessoa to be the deputy on the PCO plate and Edna Gonalves to compose as deputy the candidacy of the Popular Unit.

Balance of Electoral Justice

So far, no candidate for the government or the Senate has registered their slates with the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG).

As of 7:25 pm today, DivulgaCand, the Electoral Justice system that gathers submitted candidates, had sent information regarding 279 candidates to the Minas Gerais Assembly and 233 candidates from the Chamber of Deputies.