Pétala Barreiros revolts with followers: “You travel too much”

This Friday (05), the blogger Barreiros petalused her social media to defend herself from rumors that she would have invented her sister’s car, Yanka Barreiroswould have been stolen.

+Pétala Barreiros reveals that Justice orders her assets to be frozen after speaking her ex-husband’s name: “Fine reached R$100,000”

After the rumors, Petala used her stories to say that ‘haters’ are crossing the line.” They’re saying it was agreed, the guy [que levou o carro] slept at the police station, is in prison, lost his contract, businessman, you travel too much”, she began.

“You know that moment when you do something without thinking? I think it was a moment of stupidity, but I don’t think he’s a bad person, we can’t judge for a mistake, but he has to pay for what he did, I hope he learns from his mistake”, said the businesswoman.

Afterwards, the influencer reports that she felt sorry for the boy. “He slept in jail, in prison, when they said he would sleep there, we felt sorry for him, but we also have to have this feeling with the valet boy, who lost his job. Even for my mother, who was worried,” she said.

understand the case

The influencer’s sister, shared with her in the early hours of this Thursday (4) that she would have lived a scary moment after discovering that her car was stolen in the parking lot of the hotel she was in.

In stories, Yanka said that the car would have been taken by a couple and who was driving was a public person and was drunk. Then found out to be the DJ tappetwinner of DJ battle, from Multishow. According to information, the artist would have told the valet that he lost his ticket.

“Going to get my car with the idiot who took it, he drove my car completely drunk, clueless. To make matters worse, he’s a public person, right? The desire to exhibit is great”, said Yanka.

