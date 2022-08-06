PF arrests suspects of hiding Bruno and Dom’s bodies – 06/08/2022 – Poder

The Federal Police carried out an operation this Saturday (6th) against illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region and served seven preventive arrest warrants, issued by the Federal Court. Among those arrested are three people suspected of participating in the concealment of the bodies of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, murdered on June 5 in the region.

The targets of the operation are members of a group that works with illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari indigenous land and its surroundings.

According to the PF, they are linked to Amarildo Oliveira, aka Pelado, denounced by the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) for having participated in the murder of Bruno and Dom, and Ruben Villar, aka Colombia, investigated for participating in a fishing scheme in the region.

Pelado and Colombia are in preventive detention in Manaus. The first, for his participation in the double homicide. The second, for use of false documents – Colombia has identification documents from Brazil, Peru and Colombia.

In a statement, the PF in Amazonas said it had managed to identify Colombia’s real identity: his name is Ruben Dario da Silva Villar and he is Colombian.

“The PF identified strong indications that Colombia was the leader and financier of an armed criminal association dedicated to the practice of illegal fishing in the Javari Valley region, responsible for marketing large amounts of fish that were exported to neighboring countries,” the police said.

Of the seven arrest warrants, two are against Pelado and Colombia. Ten search and seizure warrants were also executed.

“All are being investigated for associating with Colombia in order to carry out illegal fishing in the region,” said the PF. “Investigations are continuing to fully clarify the case.”

On the 21st, the MPF denounced three people for the murder of Bruno and Dom. The complaint was received by the Federal Court in Tabatinga (AM), which made the three involved become defendants.

They were denounced on charges of double homicide and concealing a naked corpse; Oseney de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos, Pelado’s brother; and Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, married to a relative of the two.

Another five people –all of them relatives of Pelado and Dos Santos– are suspected of participating in the concealment of the corpses of the indigenist and the journalist.

Bruno and Dom were murdered in the early morning of June 5th. The bodies were only found ten days later, on one of the banks of the Itaquaí River, close to the community where two of the three accused lived.

The MPF argued that Amarildo and Jefferson confessed to the crimes. Oseney’s participation, in turn, was proven by witness statements, according to the MPF.

The agency also stated that there were already records of disagreements between Bruno and Amarildo over illegal fishing in the indigenous territory.

“What motivated the murders was the fact that Bruno asked Dom to photograph the boat of the accused, which is classified by the MPF as a futile motive and can increase the sentence”, said the Attorney’s Office.

PF investigations continued after the complaint. The police are trying to unravel the “level of hatred”, in the words of the investigators, that led fishermen in the Vale do Javari region to execute the two victims.

The investigation tries to find out if there was a previous organization of the crime, including the participation of several members of the same family, or if the decision to murder Bruno and Dom had a sudden aspect, from the moment it was known that the two were transiting through the Itaquaí river, in the Javari Valley region, towards Atalaia do Norte (AM).

The clarification of the motivation with more objectivity can be decisive for pointing out the existence or not of a mastermind of the crimes, according to investigators.

Colombia traded fish with Pelado and fed illegal fishing in the Javari Valley region, according to the PF. One hypothesis investigated is that he may be the mastermind of the crimes.

Sought by the report, the defense of the accused said that it is still seeking information about the PF operation and the arrests made.