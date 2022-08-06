PIS/Pasep and FGTS: CAIXA releases withdrawals of forgotten values

Some resources related to PIS/Pasep and to FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) are being released by Federal Savings Bank. The amounts come from calendars that have already closed, but with extended withdrawal periods.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus 2019 and 2020

The allowances are available to workers who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2019 or 2020. In addition, they must have received an average of up to two minimum wages per month, be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

Regarding the loot, it is only available to those who have not yet redeemed the resources. The values ​​vary according to the number of months worked in the base years. To find out if you are entitled to the benefit, the worker can consult the Digital Work Card application. Redemption must be made by December 29, 2022.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

In turn, the accounts PIS/Pasep are the right of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. According to Caixa, more than 10 million people can still withdraw their ‘forgotten’ funds. To this end, around R$ 23 billion must be transferred.

It is worth mentioning that in cases where the holder has died, the right to the benefit is extended to his heir or dependent. To check the status of the benefit, simply access the FGTS application or go to one of the Caixa Econômica Federal agencies. The withdrawal period runs until 2025.

extraordinary FGTS

Furthermore, it is important to remember that workers who have a balance available in their accounts linked to the FGTS are entitled to a withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand by Caixa Econômica. The amounts were released through an initiative of the Federal Government.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, about 42 million people are able to make the withdrawal. The only exception is for citizens who have made a credit operation placing the FGTS balance as collateral in the last 12 months.

For those who have not yet withdrawn the amounts, they have until December 15 to carry out the procedure.