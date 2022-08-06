PIS/Pasep: Payment doubled in 2022? Look

Many workers still have doubts about the release of the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep of 2021. To answer this question, it is necessary to pay attention to the rules for receiving the program. Values ​​can reach up to R$1,212.

This year, the Federal Government released the withdrawal of the salary bonus PIS/Pasep for workers from private and public companies who exercised their professional activities in 2020. The transfers took place between the months of February and March.

It is worth remembering that in 2021, the payment of the PIS/Pasep was delayed and ended up not happening. Many workers believed that in 2022 the pay would be doubled, but the proposal did not evolve.

Thus, this year’s payment was only for the 2020 allowance, with the 2021 benefit being transferred to 2023. So far, the calendar for those who worked last year has not yet been informed.

Who is entitled to the salary bonus?

When considering that payments fall within the 2020 base year, the worker needs to:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and

To have the information updated by the employers in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

How do I know if I’m entitled?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to withdraw the salary bonus?

PIS (Caixa Econômica Federal):

At Caixa branches, with photo identification;

With the Citizen Card, at ATMs and lottery.

Pasep (Bank of Brazil):

At Banco do Brasil branches, with identification document;

By automatic transfer to the account of the institution’s customer.

Caixa releases BRL 23.7 billion for PIS/Pasep WITHDRAWAL

THE Federal Savings Bank released R$ 23.7 billion to withdraw the PIS/Pasep. Workers who worked between 1971 and 1988 will be entitled to quotas.

receive the shares of PIS/Pasep both those who worked both in the private sector and public servants. To be benefited, the worker needs to be registered in the program since 1971.

The determination to release the amounts for payment was signed by the Federal Public Defender and National Defender of Human Rights, André Porciúncula.

“As you know, MPV 946/20 transferred the money from the COTA DO PIS/PASEP to the FGTS. As a result, the benefited people are unable to withdraw the amount that today is R$23.7 billion reais. To this end, we ask that this highly respected institution file a public civil action to oblige Caixa Econômica Federal to personally notify all beneficiaries and heirs who are entitled to withdraw this amount”, informed Porciúncula.

According to information from savings bank, most of the shares of PIS/Pasep not redeemed is related to the death of the beneficiary or the advanced age of the worker, who may not be aware of the available values.

It is important to note that, if the worker has died, the right is passed on to his heirs or dependents. The withdrawal deadline will end on June 1, 2025, with no new chances for redemption.

Withdrawal of shares by the holder

If the interested party is the worker, to carry out the withdrawal, it is sufficient to present an official document with a photo and request information about the quotas of the employee. PIS/Pasep. Citizens can go to the CAIXA branch.

Withdrawal of shares by heirs

Finally, if the holder has died, heirs or dependents can receive shares from their patriarchs. For this, it will be necessary to present at a Caixa branch all the documentation that proves the identification of the deceased worker and his/her relationship with him/her, such as:

First, a death certificate and declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the INSS ;

; Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension;

Court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal;

Finally, public deed of inventory.