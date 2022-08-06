PIS/Pasep: see how to withdraw back payments | Economy

Workers who forgot or chose not to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary allowance from previous years can still apply for the money.

This audience has a new chance until the end of the year — just like those who had the released this year, referring to the base year 2020whose payment schedule started on February 8, with the possibility of withdrawal until December 29.

PIS/Pasep salary allowance: are you having difficulty consulting? See how to solve

To withdraw the “forgotten” amount, the worker needs to make a formal request for reissue.

in person, with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor to open an administrative appeal (see here for the address of a nearest post), or

with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor to open an administrative appeal (see here for the address of a nearest post), or by email [email protected], replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the worker resides.

If the person requests reissue, she will have until 12/29 to withdraw. And, if you don’t withdraw, you can only do so on the next year’s calendar, asking for reissue again.

Who is entitled to the ‘forgotten’ allowance?

Those who received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days in that year are entitled to the salary bonus.

The worker must have already been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years in that year, and with the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, depending on the company category.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

Workers can check whether they are entitled to the salary bonus by calling 158, or using the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app.