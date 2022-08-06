PL files lawsuits in the TSE against PT for attacks carried out against Bolsonaro

Defense of the President of the Republic argues that the PT candidate uttered ‘very serious offenses to the honor and image’ of the current president

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, was the target of a series of attacks produced by the Workers’ Party



O Liberal Party (PL) filed seven actions in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The acronym argues that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) carries out advance propaganda and hate speech after the current president is accused of being fascist, genocidal, denialist and inhuman. The legena wants fines to be paid and the passages where accusations are made to be excluded. According to the defense, “very serious defenses to the honor and image of President Bolsonaro were made in a true hate speech that reinforces the gravity of the facts”. According to lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho, Lula made requests for votes in a “disguised” way and campaign promises. On July 20, Lula stated that he was once again a presidential candidate to fix the country and improve the lives of the Brazilian people.

The defense also cites electoral infractions such as promotion and early positive propaganda in favor of Lula and, at the same time, negative propaganda to the detriment of President Bolsonaro. The representatives of the PL maintain that the situation is very serious, since offenses were made that violate the legal sphere of protection of the human rights of the offended, hate speech and the legitimate electoral political debate. Lula’s speeches made in the Northeast and the Federal District were registered in the action. O EN has already filed lawsuits against Bolsonaro and now it’s the Liberal Party’s turn to file lawsuits against Lula for early propaganda in the 2022 elections. Remembering that official propaganda starts on August 16th.

*With information from reporter Marcelo Mattos